Box: Washington 45, Liberty (Wentzville) 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6
|5
|6
|2
|19
|Washington
|10
|8
|13
|14
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-13
|0-4
|520/32
|851/53
|Washington
|8-5
|3-2
|515/32
|507/32
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|4
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sicily Trost (So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.