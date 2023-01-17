 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Washington 45, Liberty (Wentzville) 19

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)656219
Washington108131445
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-130-4520/32851/53
Washington8-53-2515/32507/32

Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedi Brower (So.)9303-44
Isabella Pierce (Sr.)5012-22
Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)42004
Sicily Trost (So.)1001-20
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
