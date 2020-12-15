Box: Washington 49, Hermann 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hermann
|8
|10
|13
|17
|48
|Washington
|14
|12
|7
|16
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hermann
|4-2
|0-0
|285/48
|276/46
|Washington
|3-4
|1-1
|297/50
|321/54
|Hermann
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elizabeth Reed (#2, 5-3, G)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|1
|Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-9, F, So.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|4
|Grace Landwehr (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Paige Robinson (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|1
|Olivia Reed (5-6, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
