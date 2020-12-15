 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 49, Hermann 48
Box: Washington 49, Hermann 48

1234Final
Hermann810131748
Washington141271649
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hermann4-20-0285/48276/46
Washington3-41-1297/50321/54
Hermann
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elizabeth Reed (#2, 5-3, G)14322-21
Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-9, F, So.)147004
Grace Landwehr (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)9401-21
Paige Robinson (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)6020-21
Olivia Reed (5-6, G, So.)42000
Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, Fr.)21000
