Box: Washington 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|14
|8
|17
|10
|49
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6
|9
|4
|10
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|2-3
|1-0
|199/40
|212/42
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-3
|0-2
|89/18
|144/29
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Allison Schniepp (Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-5
|2
|Tess Roberts
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|4
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Emily Northcutt (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mariah Mhandu (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Tags
