Box: Washington 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 29
1234Final
Washington148171049
Liberty (Wentzville)6941029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington2-31-0199/40212/42
Liberty (Wentzville)0-30-289/18144/29
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Blair Wise (Jr.)9303-40
Allison Schniepp (Sr.)6104-52
Tess Roberts5110-14
Kylee Orf (Sr.)4200-24
Emily Northcutt (Jr.)21000
Mariah Mhandu (So.)2100-11
Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)10011
