Box: Washington 50, Sullivan 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|Sullivan
|8
|10
|7
|13
|2
|8
|48
|Washington
|9
|15
|11
|3
|2
|10
|50
-
Schmeink leads youthful Carlyle past Red Bud in Cahokia Conference showdown
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament
-
Recap: St. Joseph Lafayette beats Lutheran South
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|3-6
|0-0
|377/42
|405/45
|Washington
|4-4
|2-0
|326/36
|348/39
|Sullivan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elizabeth Reed (#1, 5-3, G, So.)
|27
|5
|4
|5-6
|3
|Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, So.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|3
|Abi Waters (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|4
|Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|5
|Olivia Reed (5-6, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|5
|Emma Briggs (#5, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.