 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Washington 50, Sullivan 48
0 comments

Box: Washington 50, Sullivan 48

  • 0
123456Final
Sullivan8107132848
Washington91511321050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sullivan3-60-0377/42405/45
Washington4-42-0326/36348/39
Sullivan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elizabeth Reed (#1, 5-3, G, So.)27545-63
Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, So.)8211-23
Abi Waters (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)6111-24
Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-11, F, Jr.)4200-25
Olivia Reed (5-6, G, Jr.)3010-15
Emma Briggs (#5, 5-10, C, Jr.)2002-22
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News