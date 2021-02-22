 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 52, Fort Zumwalt East 47
0 comments

Box: Washington 52, Fort Zumwalt East 47

  • 0
1234Final
Washington1310151452
Fort Zumwalt East16913947
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington8-154-4932/411152/50
Fort Zumwalt East13-84-51121/49945/41
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elizabeth Reed (#2, 5-3, G)102201
Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-9, F, So.)9401-22
Olivia Reed (5-6, G, So.)90301
Ingrid Figas (#3, 5-8, F, Jr.)8302-21
Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, Fr.)63000
Allie Huddleston (#4, 5-7, F)5201-42
Abi Waters (#10, 5-9, F, Jr.)30100
Grace Landwehr (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)21000
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports