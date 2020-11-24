 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 54, Pacific 30
0 comments

Box: Washington 54, Pacific 30

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Washington1213141554
Pacific969630
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington1-10-185/4277/38
Pacific0-10-030/1554/27
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Clark (#10)71-61-32-43
Jaylynn Miller (#31)61-21-11-21
Kiley Stahl (#41)63-6003
Campbell Short (#23)51-31-201
Hannah Bruns (#33)21-4003
Shelby Kelemen (#21, So.)21-30-100
Camilla Winkelman (#1)21-100-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports