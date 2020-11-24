Box: Washington 54, Pacific 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|12
|13
|14
|15
|54
|Pacific
|9
|6
|9
|6
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|1-1
|0-1
|85/42
|77/38
|Pacific
|0-1
|0-0
|30/15
|54/27
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Clark (#10)
|7
|1-6
|1-3
|2-4
|3
|Jaylynn Miller (#31)
|6
|1-2
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|Kiley Stahl (#41)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|3
|Campbell Short (#23)
|5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|Hannah Bruns (#33)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Shelby Kelemen (#21, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Camilla Winkelman (#1)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|0
