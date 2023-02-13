|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|8-16
|1-4
|948/40
|1073/45
|Washington
|13-9
|4-3
|924/38
|885/37
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tatum Scheer (#21, Fr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-8
|0
|2
|Clara Nowak (#20, Fr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-5
|2-2
|1
|Haley Vondera (#11, So.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Addison Carroll (#12, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Natalie Alferman (#23, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Sydney Kessler (#35, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.