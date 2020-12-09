Box: Washington 57, Liberty (Wentzville) 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|10
|11
|5
|15
|41
|Washington
|12
|18
|10
|17
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-2
|0-2
|110/37
|157/52
|Washington
|2-3
|1-0
|206/69
|230/77
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Toni Patterson (Sr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-5
|1
|Alyssa Frey
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|4
|Emily Northcutt (So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Blair Wise (So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Sara Gordley (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Dori Earle (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.