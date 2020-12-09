 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 57, Liberty (Wentzville) 41
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)101151541
Washington1218101757
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)1-20-2110/37157/52
Washington2-31-0206/69230/77
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Toni Patterson (Sr.)13223-51
Alyssa Frey10402-34
Emily Northcutt (So.)84002
Blair Wise (So.)60202
Sara Gordley (Sr.)21003
Dori Earle (Jr.)2100-12
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
