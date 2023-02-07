|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|21
|16
|17
|4
|58
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2
|9
|3
|5
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|12-7
|4-2
|798/42
|751/40
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-18
|0-7
|695/37
|1179/62
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sicily Trost (So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1