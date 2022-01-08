Box: Washington 58, Lutheran South 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Washington
|20
|10
|11
|10
|7
|58
|Lutheran South
|9
|13
|14
|15
|4
|55
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|6-6
|2-1
|479/40
|518/43
|Lutheran South
|5-7
|0-1
|658/55
|531/44
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|16
|3-9
|2-5
|4-8
|3
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-10
|0-5
|7-9
|4
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)
|9
|3-9
|1-2
|0
|5
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|2-4
|0-3
|4-5
|3
|Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)
|6
|0
|1-5
|3-4
|3
|Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-3
|1-2
|2-2
|2
