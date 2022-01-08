 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Washington 58, Lutheran South 55
12345Final
Washington20101110758
Lutheran South9131415455
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington6-62-1479/40518/43
Lutheran South5-70-1658/55531/44
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)163-92-54-83
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)112-100-57-94
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)93-91-205
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)82-40-34-53
Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)601-53-43
Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)50-31-22-22
