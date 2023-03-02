|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Final
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|19-8
|6-0
|1394/52
|1175/44
|Washington
|18-9
|7-3
|1226/45
|1143/42
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-5
|4
|Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-3
|0
|Ella Mantz (#11, 5-7, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0
|Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Olivia Mantz (#21, 5-6, PG, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.