 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 33
0 comments

Box: Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 33

  • 0
1234Final
Waterloo14591442
Jerseyville57111033
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo12-33-2782/52555/37
Jerseyville4-80-5463/31580/39
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)14602-23
Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)11410-20
Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)9121-21
Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)42002
Madison Dougherty (#24, 5-8, Sr.)21000
Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)2100-10
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News