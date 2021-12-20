Box: Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|14
|5
|9
|14
|42
|Jerseyville
|5
|7
|11
|10
|33
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster's Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Webster Groves uses tower power to roll past Kirkwood
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|12-3
|3-2
|782/52
|555/37
|Jerseyville
|4-8
|0-5
|463/31
|580/39
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|3
|Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-2
|0
|Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|1
|Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Madison Dougherty (#24, 5-8, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.