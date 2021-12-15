 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 50, Columbia 30
Box: Waterloo 50, Columbia 30

1234Final
Waterloo181081450
Columbia8910330
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo10-22-1635/53425/35
Columbia4-52-0395/33369/31
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)147-12000
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)61-1004-60
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)51-80-53-41
Emily Holmes (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)31-401-22
Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)10-301-21
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)10-40-31-24
