Box: Waterloo 50, Columbia 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|18
|10
|8
|14
|50
|Columbia
|8
|9
|10
|3
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|10-2
|2-1
|635/53
|425/35
|Columbia
|4-5
|2-0
|395/33
|369/31
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|14
|7-12
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|6
|1-10
|0
|4-6
|0
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-8
|0-5
|3-4
|1
|Emily Holmes (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|1
|0-4
|0-3
|1-2
|4
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.