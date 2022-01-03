Box: Waterloo 52, Columbia 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|1
|16
|13
|8
|38
|Waterloo
|15
|6
|15
|16
|52
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|10-9
|3-1
|889/47
|765/40
|Waterloo
|18-3
|3-2
|1099/58
|686/36
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|10
|3-9
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|9
|4-13
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|7
|3-10
|0
|1-3
|0
|Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Etheridge (#43, 5-9, C, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|18
|9-14
|0
|0
|4
|Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)
|13
|2-3
|3-9
|0
|2
|Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|9
|3-9
|1-4
|0
|1
|Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)
|5
|0-5
|0
|5-6
|0
|Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|Kate Lindhorst (#12, 5-7, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
