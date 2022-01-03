 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 52, Columbia 38
Box: Waterloo 52, Columbia 38

1234Final
Columbia11613838
Waterloo156151652
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia10-93-1889/47765/40
Waterloo18-33-21099/58686/36
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)103-91-31-20
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)94-1301-22
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)73-1001-30
Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)63-7002
Taylor Etheridge (#43, 5-9, C, Jr.)42-2000
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)21-30-101
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)189-14004
Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)132-33-902
Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)93-91-401
Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)50-505-60
Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)42-40-401
Kate Lindhorst (#12, 5-7, Fr.)301-100
