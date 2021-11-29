 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Waterloo 53, Highland 41
0 comments

Box: Waterloo 53, Highland 41

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Waterloo1311151453
Highland51217741
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo4-11-0256/51183/37
Highland2-50-1259/52357/71
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)18613-52
Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)11214-61
Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)90302
Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)60202
Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)5110-21
Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)4102-22
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News