Box: Waterloo 53, Highland 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|13
|11
|15
|14
|53
|Highland
|5
|12
|17
|7
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|4-1
|1-0
|256/51
|183/37
|Highland
|2-5
|0-1
|259/52
|357/71
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|18
|6
|1
|3-5
|2
|Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-6
|1
|Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|1
|Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
