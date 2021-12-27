Box: Waterloo 54, Roxana 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|17
|20
|16
|1
|54
|Roxana
|2
|5
|0
|6
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|13-3
|3-2
|836/52
|568/36
|Roxana
|2-7
|1-4
|263/16
|379/24
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-2
|1
|Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-3
|0
|Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Madison Dougherty (#24, 5-8, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ava Hoagland (#11, 5-6, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.