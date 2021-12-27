 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Waterloo 54, Roxana 13
0 comments

Box: Waterloo 54, Roxana 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Waterloo172016154
Roxana250613
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo13-33-2836/52568/36
Roxana2-71-4263/16379/24
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)18802-21
Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)132301
Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)11501-30
Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)63001
Madison Dougherty (#24, 5-8, Sr.)42002
Ava Hoagland (#11, 5-6, Fr.)1001-30
Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)1001-20
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News