 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Waterloo 58, Dupo 27
0 comments

Box: Waterloo 58, Dupo 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Waterloo172210958
Dupo9261027
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo7-21-1454/50307/34
Dupo4-31-0231/26251/28
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)19432-41
Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)10122-22
Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)8211-12
Kate Lindhorst (#12, 5-7, Fr.)60200
Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)51100
Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)30100
Angelynn Kanyuck (#2, 5-4, So.)30100
Madison Dougherty (#24, 5-8, Sr.)21004
Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)21000
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)123-61-13-61
Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)104-1402-72
Abby Francis (#23, Sr.)30-11-20-23
Cecilia Armstrong (#15, Sr.)21-1000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News