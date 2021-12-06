Box: Waterloo 58, Dupo 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|17
|22
|10
|9
|58
|Dupo
|9
|2
|6
|10
|27
-
Boulay's buzzer-beater lifts Eureka over Hickman in Troy tournament girls final
-
St. Joseph's capitalizes on height advantage, tops Owensville in Marquette tournament final
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Gum helps Waterloo reverse trend with win over Triad
-
Box: Incarnate Word 80, Cor Jesu 19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|7-2
|1-1
|454/50
|307/34
|Dupo
|4-3
|1-0
|231/26
|251/28
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|19
|4
|3
|2-4
|1
|Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|2
|Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|2
|Kate Lindhorst (#12, 5-7, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Angelynn Kanyuck (#2, 5-4, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madison Dougherty (#24, 5-8, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)
|12
|3-6
|1-1
|3-6
|1
|Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)
|10
|4-14
|0
|2-7
|2
|Abby Francis (#23, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|Cecilia Armstrong (#15, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.