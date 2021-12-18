Box: Waterloo 62, Red Bud 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|11
|6
|8
|3
|28
|Waterloo
|18
|6
|24
|14
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|7-6
|0-2
|444/34
|523/40
|Waterloo
|11-3
|2-2
|740/57
|522/40
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|11
|4-8
|1-1
|0
|2
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|5
|1-6
|1-6
|0
|2
|Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|20
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-2
|3
|Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Madison Dougherty (#24, 5-8, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Ava Hoagland (#11, 5-6, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Charlize Ullrich (#14, 5-9, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
