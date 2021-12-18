 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 62, Red Bud 28
1234Final
Red Bud1168328
Waterloo186241462
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud7-60-2444/34523/40
Waterloo11-32-2740/57522/40
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)114-70-13-43
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)114-81-102
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)51-61-602
Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)10-201-20
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)2010000
Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)165201
Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)9310-23
Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)51102
Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)4102-40
Madison Dougherty (#24, 5-8, Sr.)3101-22
Ava Hoagland (#11, 5-6, Fr.)30101
Charlize Ullrich (#14, 5-9, Fr.)21001
