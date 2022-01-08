 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 42, Fort Zumwalt West 20
Box: Webster Groves 42, Fort Zumwalt West 20

1234Final
Webster Groves91171542
Fort Zumwalt West464620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves9-11-0567/57383/38
Fort Zumwalt West9-50-1566/57386/39
Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ivy Lesley (#33, 5-10, G, Sr.)105-100-304
Maddie Towers (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)602-40-11
Cheing-Hai Christen (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)21-10-10-20
Gwen Marino (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-600-20
