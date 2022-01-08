Box: Webster Groves 42, Fort Zumwalt West 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|9
|11
|7
|15
|42
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4
|6
|4
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|9-1
|1-0
|567/57
|383/38
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9-5
|0-1
|566/57
|386/39
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ivy Lesley (#33, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|5-10
|0-3
|0
|4
|Maddie Towers (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|Cheing-Hai Christen (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Gwen Marino (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0-2
|0
