Box: Webster Groves 44, Union 29
Final
Webster Groves44
Union29
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves7-21-0457/51315/35
Union5-31-0334/37332/37
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eliza Maupin (#21, Sr.)166-1004-43
Ellie Paloucek (#20, Sr.)143-72-42-33
Adele Maupin (#24, Sr.)63-4001
Jayla Hawkins (#3, Fr.)602-30-23
Sam Murdock (#30, So.)20-202-20
Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
