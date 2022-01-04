Box: Webster Groves 44, Union 29

|Final
|Webster Groves
|44
|Union
|29
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|7-2
|1-0
|457/51
|315/35
|Union
|5-3
|1-0
|334/37
|332/37
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eliza Maupin (#21, Sr.)
|16
|6-10
|0
|4-4
|3
|Ellie Paloucek (#20, Sr.)
|14
|3-7
|2-4
|2-3
|3
|Adele Maupin (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|1
|Jayla Hawkins (#3, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|Sam Murdock (#30, So.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
