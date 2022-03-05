 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 53, Lift For Life 46

1234Final
Lift For Life47181746
Webster Groves158121853
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life13-130-01271/491196/46
Webster Groves23-54-11604/621226/47

Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eliza Maupin (#21, Sr.)187-100-24-53
Ellie Paloucek (#20, Sr.)173-53-42-23
Ainsley Kniker (#31, Fr.)82-20-14-43
Jayla Hawkins (#3, Fr.)61-50-24-42
Sophia Nittinger (#33, Sr.)42-400-23
