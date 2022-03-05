Box: Webster Groves 53, Lift For Life 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|4
|7
|18
|17
|46
|Webster Groves
|15
|8
|12
|18
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|13-13
|0-0
|1271/49
|1196/46
|Webster Groves
|23-5
|4-1
|1604/62
|1226/47
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eliza Maupin (#21, Sr.)
|18
|7-10
|0-2
|4-5
|3
|Ellie Paloucek (#20, Sr.)
|17
|3-5
|3-4
|2-2
|3
|Ainsley Kniker (#31, Fr.)
|8
|2-2
|0-1
|4-4
|3
|Jayla Hawkins (#3, Fr.)
|6
|1-5
|0-2
|4-4
|2
|Sophia Nittinger (#33, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|3