Box: Webster Groves 59, St. Joseph's 38
Box: Webster Groves 59, St. Joseph's 38

1234Final
Webster Groves187221259
St. Joseph's21341938
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves1-00-059/5938/38
St. Joseph's0-10-038/3859/59
Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)103-1004-72
Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)73-110-11-23
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)63-4003
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)501-12-34
Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)50-21-12-23
Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)31-50-11-21
Ava Zimmerman (#33, 5-10, F, Jr.)21-10-200
