Box: Webster Groves 59, St. Joseph's 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|18
|7
|22
|12
|59
|St. Joseph's
|2
|13
|4
|19
|38
-
Keel finds range as O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette in Shootout Series
-
Vashon fights off late Belleville West rally to record first victory of season
-
Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map
-
Recap: Carnahan rolls past McKinley
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|1-0
|0-0
|59/59
|38/38
|St. Joseph's
|0-1
|0-0
|38/38
|59/59
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|10
|3-10
|0
|4-7
|2
|Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-11
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|3
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-3
|4
|Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-2
|1-1
|2-2
|3
|Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|1-5
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Ava Zimmerman (#33, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.