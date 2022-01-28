 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 61, Cor Jesu 48

  • 0
1234Final
Cor Jesu94171848
Webster Groves261118661
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu6-121-3676/38786/44
Webster Groves14-31-0944/52711/40

Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)154-81-64-73
Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)81-12-501
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)51-10-43-42
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)42-2002
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)40-61-21-21
Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, So.)301-100
Sydney Grosuch (#32, 5-7, G, Fr.)301-101
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)21-100-10
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)21-10-20-32
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)21-2001
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
