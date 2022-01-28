Box: Webster Groves 61, Cor Jesu 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|9
|4
|17
|18
|48
|Webster Groves
|26
|11
|18
|6
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|6-12
|1-3
|676/38
|786/44
|Webster Groves
|14-3
|1-0
|944/52
|711/40
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|4-8
|1-6
|4-7
|3
|Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|1
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|0-4
|3-4
|2
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-6
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Sydney Grosuch (#32, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0-3
|2
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.