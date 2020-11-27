 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 61, Whitfield 58
Box: Webster Groves 61, Whitfield 58

1234Final
Whitfield819151658
Webster Groves1716151361
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield1-10-0123/6274/37
Webster Groves1-00-061/3058/29
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)20804-54
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)165203
Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)8400-11
JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)81203
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)42004
Britney Rhodes (#33, 6-1, F, Fr.)21002
Whitfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
