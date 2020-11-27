Box: Webster Groves 61, Whitfield 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|8
|19
|15
|16
|58
|Webster Groves
|17
|16
|15
|13
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|1-1
|0-0
|123/62
|74/37
|Webster Groves
|1-0
|0-0
|61/30
|58/29
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-5
|4
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|1
|JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Britney Rhodes (#33, 6-1, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
