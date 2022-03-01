 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 62, Nerinx Hall 48

1234Final
Nerinx Hall69132048
Webster Groves1020171562
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall9-153-3990/411139/47
Webster Groves22-54-11551/651180/49

Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eliza Maupin (#21, Sr.)246-101-19-101
Ellie Paloucek (#20, Sr.)152-83-52-55
Sophia Nittinger (#33, Sr.)94-501-23
Ainsley Kniker (#31, Fr.)84-500-11
Jayla Hawkins (#3, Fr.)61-20-24-63
