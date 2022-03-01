Box: Webster Groves 62, Nerinx Hall 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|6
|9
|13
|20
|48
|Webster Groves
|10
|20
|17
|15
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|9-15
|3-3
|990/41
|1139/47
|Webster Groves
|22-5
|4-1
|1551/65
|1180/49
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eliza Maupin (#21, Sr.)
|24
|6-10
|1-1
|9-10
|1
|Ellie Paloucek (#20, Sr.)
|15
|2-8
|3-5
|2-5
|5
|Sophia Nittinger (#33, Sr.)
|9
|4-5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Ainsley Kniker (#31, Fr.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0-1
|1
|Jayla Hawkins (#3, Fr.)
|6
|1-2
|0-2
|4-6
|3