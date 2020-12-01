 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Webster Groves 67, Lutheran South 32
0 comments

Box: Webster Groves 67, Lutheran South 32

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Lutheran South4911832
Webster Groves1124171567
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-10-097/4891/46
Webster Groves3-00-0182/91134/67
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)61-50-14-41
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)63-70-200
Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)601-33-43
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)60-12-902
Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)31-40-11-20
Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, Fr.)301-300
Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, So.)2002-32
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports