Box: Webster Groves 67, Lutheran South 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|4
|9
|11
|8
|32
|Webster Groves
|11
|24
|17
|15
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-0
|97/48
|91/46
|Webster Groves
|3-0
|0-0
|182/91
|134/67
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-5
|0-1
|4-4
|1
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-2
|0
|0
|Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1-3
|3-4
|3
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-9
|0
|2
|Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.