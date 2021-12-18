 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 76, Visitation 49
Box: Webster Groves 76, Visitation 49

1234Final
Webster Groves1819241576
Visitation72291149
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves6-11-0413/59285/41
Visitation4-31-0372/53318/45
Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)24262-20
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)13314-61
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)10031-21
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)21000
