Box: Webster Groves 76, Visitation 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|18
|19
|24
|15
|76
|Visitation
|7
|22
|9
|11
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|6-1
|1-0
|413/59
|285/41
|Visitation
|4-3
|1-0
|372/53
|318/45
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|24
|2
|6
|2-2
|0
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-6
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-2
|1
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
