Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Lutheran South12861137
Webster Groves171113748
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-10-092/4687/44
Webster Groves1-00-048/2437/18
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe Akerson (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)102-32-501
Savannah Schmidt (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)105-1000-13
Emma Heskett (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)62-80-32-21
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)50-10-45-63
Grace Haase (#11, 6-0, F, Jr.)20-10-22-22
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)20-302-20
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, So.)21-1001
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.