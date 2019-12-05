|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|12
|8
|6
|11
|37
|Webster Groves
|17
|11
|13
|7
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-0
|92/46
|87/44
|Webster Groves
|1-0
|0-0
|48/24
|37/18
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe Akerson (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|Savannah Schmidt (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-10
|0
|0-1
|3
|Emma Heskett (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-8
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-1
|0-4
|5-6
|3
|Grace Haase (#11, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-2
|2-2
|2
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.