Box: Wesclin 43, Red Bud 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|4
|5
|9
|25
|43
|Red Bud
|6
|13
|13
|10
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|8-12
|4-2
|805/40
|917/46
|Red Bud
|11-15
|0-7
|887/44
|1113/56
|Wesclin
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|19
|4-14
|2-7
|5-7
|3
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-14
|0
|0-3
|2
|Maddie Pensoneau (#23, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|2
|Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1