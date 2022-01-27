 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Wesclin 43, Red Bud 42

  • 0
1234Final
Wesclin4592543
Red Bud613131042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wesclin8-124-2805/40917/46
Red Bud11-150-7887/441113/56

People are also reading…

Wesclin
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)194-142-75-73
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)84-1400-32
Maddie Pensoneau (#23, 5-4, G, Sr.)73-601-22
Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)42-2001
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)21-70-102
Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)21-20-101
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News