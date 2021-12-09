 Skip to main content
Box: Wesclin 47, Red Bud 18

1234Final
Red Bud475218
Wesclin910181047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud5-50-2328/33405/40
Wesclin3-42-0266/27335/34
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)93-1003-40
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)60-22-500
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)31-30-11-30
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
