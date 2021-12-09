Box: Wesclin 47, Red Bud 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|4
|7
|5
|2
|18
|Wesclin
|9
|10
|18
|10
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|5-5
|0-2
|328/33
|405/40
|Wesclin
|3-4
|2-0
|266/27
|335/34
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|9
|3-10
|0
|3-4
|0
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|6
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
