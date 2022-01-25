 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: West Central 48, Metro-East Lutheran 37

1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran11691137
West Central146141448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran1-140-2359/24673/45
West Central1-10-082/597/6

Metro-East LutheranPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leticia Bennasar (#24, F, Jr.)11312-34
Lexi Bozarth (#11, G, Jr.)7021-22
Grace Hopp (#3, G, So.)5201-23
Sarah Huber (G, Jr.)4102-22
Cameron Williams (#2, F, So.)42000
Claire Sherfy (#12)42001
Emma Lorenz (#4, F, Jr.)2100-20
West CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
McGee (#24)13321-23
Lawson (#25)12306-63
Smith (#32)10206-104
Garrett (#30)7105-64
Likes (#23)60200
