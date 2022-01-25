Box: West Central 48, Metro-East Lutheran 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|11
|6
|9
|11
|37
|West Central
|14
|6
|14
|14
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|1-14
|0-2
|359/24
|673/45
|West Central
|1-1
|0-0
|82/5
|97/6
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leticia Bennasar (#24, F, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-3
|4
|Lexi Bozarth (#11, G, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|2
|Grace Hopp (#3, G, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sarah Huber (G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Cameron Williams (#2, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Sherfy (#12)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Lorenz (#4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|West Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|McGee (#24)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|3
|Lawson (#25)
|12
|3
|0
|6-6
|3
|Smith (#32)
|10
|2
|0
|6-10
|4
|Garrett (#30)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|4
|Likes (#23)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0