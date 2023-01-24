Box: West Central 56, Alton Marquette 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|West Central
|10
|11
|12
|23
|56
|Alton Marquette
|11
|12
|14
|8
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|West Central
|2-0
|0-0
|113/56
|67/34
|Alton Marquette
|14-11
|7-1
|1012/506
|990/495
|West Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Rodgers (5-4, G, Sr.)
|14
|1-5
|2-6
|6-7
|5
|Allie Weiner (#30, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|10
|4-4
|0-3
|2-2
|5
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-4
|0-3
|2-3
|2
|Payton Patterson (#2, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|Olivia Kratschmer (#24, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Kel'c Robinson (#23, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1