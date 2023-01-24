 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: West Central 56, Alton Marquette 45

  • 0
1234Final
West Central1011122356
Alton Marquette111214845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
West Central2-00-0113/5667/34
Alton Marquette14-117-11012/506990/495

People are also reading…

West Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Rodgers (5-4, G, Sr.)141-52-66-75
Allie Weiner (#30, 5-6, G, Fr.)104-40-32-25
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)83-40-32-32
Payton Patterson (#2, 5-6, F, Sr.)60-22-601
Olivia Kratschmer (#24, 5-10, F, Sr.)41-302-24
Kel'c Robinson (#23, 5-6, G, So.)301-101
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News