Box: West County (Leadwood) 42, Grandview 20

1234Final
Grandview328720
West County (Leadwood)611101542
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview8-90-2614/36567/33
West County (Leadwood)11-00-0656/39370/22

GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)6202-62
Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)5012-41
Anna Sorianini (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)42005
Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)21000
Brooke Patterson (#24, 5-7, G, So.)21000
Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)1001-43
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
