Box: West County (Leadwood) 42, Grandview 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|3
|2
|8
|7
|20
|West County (Leadwood)
|6
|11
|10
|15
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|8-9
|0-2
|614/36
|567/33
|West County (Leadwood)
|11-0
|0-0
|656/39
|370/22
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-6
|2
|Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|1
|Anna Sorianini (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Patterson (#24, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|3
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.