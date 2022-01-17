 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: West County (Leadwood) 70, Herculaneum 28
0 comments

Box: West County (Leadwood) 70, Herculaneum 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Herculaneum000028
West County (Leadwood)000070
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum5-91-0572/41674/48
West County (Leadwood)5-10-0378/27223/16
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Macey Pilliard (#22, Sr.)73-1101-34
Kyrsten Britton (#5, Sr.)51-11-104
Madilyn Dearing (#11, Sr.)51-51-10-20
Kristina Walker (#2, Jr.)42-2000
Haley Smith (#3, Jr.)301-100
Emily Gruhala (#12, Sr.)21-7003
Maria Castillo-Orellano (#1, Jr.)21-2000
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News