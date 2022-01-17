Box: West County (Leadwood) 70, Herculaneum 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|West County (Leadwood)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|5-9
|1-0
|572/41
|674/48
|West County (Leadwood)
|5-1
|0-0
|378/27
|223/16
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macey Pilliard (#22, Sr.)
|7
|3-11
|0
|1-3
|4
|Kyrsten Britton (#5, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|4
|Madilyn Dearing (#11, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|Kristina Walker (#2, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Smith (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Emily Gruhala (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1-7
|0
|0
|3
|Maria Castillo-Orellano (#1, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
