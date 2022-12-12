Box: West County (Leadwood) 78, Jefferson 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|West County (Leadwood)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|5-2
|0-0
|353/50
|311/44
|West County (Leadwood)
|5-0
|0-0
|333/48
|155/22
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton Guffey (Fr.)
|11
|2-3
|2-7
|1-2
|1
|Grace Neels (Jr.)
|10
|2-9
|2-3
|0
|0
|Halayna Loyd (Fr.)
|6
|1-7
|0-1
|4-6
|2
|Paige Beffa (Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Kirstyn Loyd (Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.