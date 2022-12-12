 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: West County (Leadwood) 78, Jefferson 31

  • 0
1234Final
Jefferson000031
West County (Leadwood)000078
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson5-20-0353/50311/44
West County (Leadwood)5-00-0333/48155/22

JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton Guffey (Fr.)112-32-71-21
Grace Neels (Jr.)102-92-300
Halayna Loyd (Fr.)61-70-14-62
Paige Beffa (Jr.)21-2001
Kirstyn Loyd (Sr.)21-3003
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
