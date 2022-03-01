 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Westminster 36, Visitation 34

  • 0
1234Final
Visitation11761034
Westminster8991036
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation17-114-31427/511269/45
Westminster19-73-21288/46984/35

People are also reading…

VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)13223-42
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)93102
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)90302
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)21000
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)1001-20
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News