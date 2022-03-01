Box: Westminster 36, Visitation 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|11
|7
|6
|10
|34
|Westminster
|8
|9
|9
|10
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|17-11
|4-3
|1427/51
|1269/45
|Westminster
|19-7
|3-2
|1288/46
|984/35
People are also reading…
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-4
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.