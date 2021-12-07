 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 39, Lutheran North 30
Box: Westminster 39, Lutheran North 30

1234Final
Lutheran North000030
Westminster000039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North1-30-1158/40168/42
Westminster4-01-0196/49119/30
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)153300
Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, Jr.)13601-32
Mia Scheulen (#24, 5-8, G, So.)4102-23
Sydney Bradley (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)42000
Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)30100
