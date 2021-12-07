Box: Westminster 39, Lutheran North 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Westminster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|1-3
|0-1
|158/40
|168/42
|Westminster
|4-0
|1-0
|196/49
|119/30
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-3
|2
|Mia Scheulen (#24, 5-8, G, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Sydney Bradley (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
