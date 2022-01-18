 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Westminster 44, MICDS 35
1234Final
MICDS10910635
Westminster101214844
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS9-41-2599/46390/30
Westminster11-12-0610/47391/30
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)13307-101
Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)11221-14
Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)7021-21
CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)4011-20
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
