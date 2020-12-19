 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 44, Visitation 33
1234Final
Westminster103161544
Visitation12631233
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster6-01-0329/55220/37
Visitation2-61-0327/54412/69
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)14413-41
Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)102200
Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)8400-10
Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, So.)7203-30
Sydney Bradley (#22, 5-9, G, So.)42000
Mia Scheulen (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)1001-22
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)12131-21
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)120403
Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)6111-40
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)30104
