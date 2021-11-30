Box: Westminster 50, Eureka 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|13
|15
|16
|6
|50
|Eureka
|14
|11
|5
|11
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|1-0
|0-0
|50/50
|41/41
|Eureka
|0-1
|0-0
|41/41
|50/50
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reilly Brophy (Sr.)
|17
|0
|5
|2-2
|2
|Carlie Vick (Sr.)
|15
|3
|1
|6-6
|0
|Julia Coleman (Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|4
|Kylie Robertson (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mia Scheulen (So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-5
|1
|Kaylee Gross (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|2
|Zoe Cunio (#32, 5-11, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Maison Smith (#14, 5-11, F, So.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|3
|Brooklyn Banderman (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Abby Wilken (#5, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.