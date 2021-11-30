 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 50, Eureka 41
Box: Westminster 50, Eureka 41

1234Final
Westminster131516650
Eureka141151141
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster1-00-050/5041/41
Eureka0-10-041/4150/50
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reilly Brophy (Sr.)17052-22
Carlie Vick (Sr.)15316-60
Julia Coleman (Jr.)14602-24
Kylie Robertson (Jr.)21001
Mia Scheulen (So.)2002-22
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, So.)11214-51
Kaylee Gross (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)10402-42
Zoe Cunio (#32, 5-11, F, So.)84002
Maison Smith (#14, 5-11, F, So.)8211-13
Brooklyn Banderman (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)21001
Abby Wilken (#5, 5-7, G, Jr.)21000
Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

