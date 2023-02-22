|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|23
|5
|3
|11
|42
|Westminster
|11
|10
|9
|21
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|15-10
|4-3
|1249/50
|1081/43
|Westminster
|17-8
|4-1
|1337/53
|1137/45
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|0-2
|5-8
|2-2
|4
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|14
|0-3
|4-6
|2-3
|4
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|3
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|4
|Emerson Shea (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.