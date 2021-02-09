Box: Westminster 59, Principia 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Principia
|5
|3
|0
|5
|13
|Westminster
|19
|17
|16
|7
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Principia
|2-10
|0-2
|371/31
|692/58
|Westminster
|17-4
|4-0
|1187/99
|885/74
|Principia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|2
|Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Marty Briner (#3, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mia Scheulen (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Hope Linam (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Lexie Vick (#33, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Aseanti Boone (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
