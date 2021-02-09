 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 59, Principia 13
Box: Westminster 59, Principia 13

1234Final
Principia530513
Westminster191716759
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia2-100-2371/31692/58
Westminster17-44-01187/99885/74
Principia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, So.)105000
Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)9303-32
Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)81201
Marty Briner (#3, 5-9, F, Sr.)7301-20
Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)63001
Mia Scheulen (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)63002
Hope Linam (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)51103
Lexie Vick (#33, 6-1, C, Jr.)42001
Aseanti Boone (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)4102-40
