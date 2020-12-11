Box: Westminster 59, Timberland 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|19
|9
|14
|17
|59
|Timberland
|8
|10
|7
|7
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|4-0
|1-0
|243/61
|146/36
|Timberland
|2-2
|0-0
|143/36
|165/41
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|23
|2
|6
|1-2
|1
|Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Hope Linam (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lexie Vick (#33, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kylie Robertson (#24, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Marty Briner (#3, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
