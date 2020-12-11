 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 59, Timberland 32
Box: Westminster 59, Timberland 32

1234Final
Westminster199141759
Timberland8107732
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster4-01-0243/61146/36
Timberland2-20-0143/36165/41
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)23261-21
Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)12600-21
Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, So.)7301-23
Hope Linam (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)51100
Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)51102
Lexie Vick (#33, 6-1, C, Jr.)3101-21
Kylie Robertson (#24, So.)21001
Marty Briner (#3, 5-9, F, Sr.)21002
Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.
