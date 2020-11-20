 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 59, Visitation 21
1234Final
Westminster1717141159
Visitation3411321
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster1-00-059/5921/21
Visitation0-10-021/2159/59
Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)13223-41
Adri Povinelli (#1, G)30100
Haley Brinker (#33, P, So.)3003-41
Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)21000
