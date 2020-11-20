Box: Westminster 59, Visitation 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|17
|17
|14
|11
|59
|Visitation
|3
|4
|11
|3
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|1-0
|0-0
|59/59
|21/21
|Visitation
|0-1
|0-0
|21/21
|59/59
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-4
|1
|Adri Povinelli (#1, G)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Haley Brinker (#33, P, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.