Box: Westminster 60, Lutheran North 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|10
|16
|19
|15
|60
|Lutheran North
|16
|6
|19
|10
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|3-0
|1-0
|184/61
|114/38
|Lutheran North
|3-1
|0-1
|245/82
|193/64
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|19
|4
|1
|8-8
|3
|Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|2
|3
|4-6
|4
|Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, So.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|3
|Mia Scheulen (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aseanti Boone (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Marty Briner (#3, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-2
|5
|Laila Blakeny (#4, 5-7, G, So.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-8
|4
|Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Neveah Howard (#15, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
