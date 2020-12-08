 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 60, Lutheran North 51
1234Final
Westminster1016191560
Lutheran North166191051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster3-01-0184/61114/38
Lutheran North3-10-1245/82193/64
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reilly Brophy (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)19418-83
Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)17234-64
Julia Coleman (#12, 6-0, F, So.)11312-23
Mia Scheulen (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)5201-23
Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, Jr.)42000
Aseanti Boone (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)2100-10
Marty Briner (#3, 5-9, F, Sr.)21001
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)18802-25
Laila Blakeny (#4, 5-7, G, So.)13503-84
Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)114102
Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)51102
Neveah Howard (#15, 5-4, G, Jr.)21005
Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Jr.)21000
