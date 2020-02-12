Box: Westminster 57, Cape Notre Dame 44
Box: Westminster 57, Cape Notre Dame 44

1234Final
Cape Notre Dame99121444
Westminster1915121157
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Notre Dame3-10-0205/51168/42
Westminster19-44-01225/306905/226
Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, So.)22435-55
Reilly Brophy (#32, 5-6, G, So.)11221-21
Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, So.)84002
Macey Lottmann (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)6111-23
Carsyn Beachy (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)5201-15
Sydney Bradley (#12, 5-11, G, Fr.)3101-20
Julia Coleman (#11, 5-11, F, Fr.)21004
