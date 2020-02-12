Box: Westminster 57, Cape Notre Dame 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cape Notre Dame
|9
|9
|12
|14
|44
|Westminster
|19
|15
|12
|11
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Notre Dame
|3-1
|0-0
|205/51
|168/42
|Westminster
|19-4
|4-0
|1225/306
|905/226
|Cape Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Highmark (#4, 5-8, G, So.)
|22
|4
|3
|5-5
|5
|Reilly Brophy (#32, 5-6, G, So.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|1
|Carlie Vick (#30, 6-2, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Macey Lottmann (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Carsyn Beachy (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|5
|Sydney Bradley (#12, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Julia Coleman (#11, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4