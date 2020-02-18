Box: Westminster 54, Lutheran South 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|14
|12
|18
|10
|54
|Lutheran South
|6
|15
|15
|15
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|20-4
|5-0
|1279/53
|956/40
|Lutheran South
|16-8
|2-3
|1334/56
|977/41
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|16
|1-3
|3-6
|5-6
|1
|Savannah Schmidt (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|8
|2-4
|0
|4-4
|2
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|8
|2-6
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|Chloe Akerson (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-5
|2-2
|1
|Mikayla Nichols (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Emma Heskett (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|0-1
|3-4
|5