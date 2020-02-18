Box: Westminster 54, Lutheran South 51
1234Final
Westminster1412181054
Lutheran South615151551
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster20-45-01279/53956/40
Lutheran South16-82-31334/56977/41
Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)161-33-65-61
Savannah Schmidt (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)82-404-42
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)82-61-21-22
Chloe Akerson (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)71-31-52-21
Mikayla Nichols (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)73-401-23
Emma Heskett (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)51-40-13-45
Sports