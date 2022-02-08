 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Whitfield 47, Visitation 33

  • 0
1234Final
Whitfield175141147
Visitation7108833
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield13-33-0874/55613/38
Visitation12-82-11029/64904/56

Whitfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)15134-42
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)60200
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)42001
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)4102-20
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)2100-34
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)21002
