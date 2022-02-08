Box: Whitfield 47, Visitation 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|17
|5
|14
|11
|47
|Visitation
|7
|10
|8
|8
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|13-3
|3-0
|874/55
|613/38
|Visitation
|12-8
|2-1
|1029/64
|904/56
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|15
|1
|3
|4-4
|2
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-3
|4
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2