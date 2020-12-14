Box: Whitfield 51, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|9
|7
|2
|5
|23
|Whitfield
|10
|12
|14
|15
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|2-2
|0-0
|151/38
|129/32
|Whitfield
|3-1
|0-0
|237/59
|126/32
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|1
|Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-6
|1
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|1
|JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|3
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
