Box: Whitfield 51, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 23
Box: Whitfield 51, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 23

1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade972523
Whitfield1012141551
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade2-20-0151/38129/32
Whitfield3-10-0237/59126/32
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)16702-21
Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)10500-61
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)9212-31
JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)9212-23
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)7301-22
