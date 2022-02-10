 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Whitfield 52, Cor Jesu 39

1234Final
Cor Jesu91731039
Whitfield147181352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu6-161-4794/36969/44
Whitfield14-34-0926/42652/30

Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)132-63-803
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)92-51-42-34
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)81-72-703
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)31-501-41
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)30-21-303
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)30-603-51
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
