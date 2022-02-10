Box: Whitfield 52, Cor Jesu 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|9
|17
|3
|10
|39
|Whitfield
|14
|7
|18
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|6-16
|1-4
|794/36
|969/44
|Whitfield
|14-3
|4-0
|926/42
|652/30
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|13
|2-6
|3-8
|0
|3
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-4
|2-3
|4
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|8
|1-7
|2-7
|0
|3
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-4
|1
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-6
|0
|3-5
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.